First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Stepping Up: Skechers’ Strong Q2 Boosts Investor Confidence
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.