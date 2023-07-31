Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $126.30. 224,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

