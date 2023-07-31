Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.71.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.