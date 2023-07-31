Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $151.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE FI opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

