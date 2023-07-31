Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE F traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,047,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,680,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

