Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 49,471,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,566,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

