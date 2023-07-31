FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.17

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

