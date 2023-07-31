Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 72278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

