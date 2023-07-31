Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 43 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $731.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

