Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,327. The company has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

