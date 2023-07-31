Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

