Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 230,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $333,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.