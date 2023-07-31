Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,507,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $361,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,759 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.91. 710,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,288. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

