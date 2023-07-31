Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,109,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.