Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,880. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

