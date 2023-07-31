Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. 128,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

