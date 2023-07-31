Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $46.19. 1,972,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,713,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

