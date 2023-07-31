Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 425,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the previous session’s volume of 51,879 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $39.99.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $764.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $415,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

