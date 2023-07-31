Freshworks (FRSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Freshworks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.00-0.02 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.08-0.12 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRSH stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.86. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after buying an additional 901,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

