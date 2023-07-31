FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.21.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 400,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,909. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.