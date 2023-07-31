FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

