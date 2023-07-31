Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,708. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $4,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.