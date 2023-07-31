Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.31. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,626,854 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of -0.65.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
