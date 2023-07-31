Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.31. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,626,854 shares changing hands.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of -0.65.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

