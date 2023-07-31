Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $352.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.32 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

