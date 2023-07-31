General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $250.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.38.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.75. 241,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,873. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

