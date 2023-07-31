General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,459. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

