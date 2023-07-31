Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

GB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $947.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%. The company had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

