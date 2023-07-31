Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
GB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $947.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.45.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%. The company had revenue of $93.12 million for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
