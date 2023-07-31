Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 31,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 134,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,437,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

