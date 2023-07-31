Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 219,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,117 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.