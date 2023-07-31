Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes $2.04 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,914. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

