GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

GoDaddy stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,754. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

