goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$175.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHMEF. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

EHMEF stock opened at $95.35 on Thursday. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.