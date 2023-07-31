Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 2.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.37. 162,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 547,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

