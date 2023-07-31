Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY23 guidance at $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.