Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 2.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 298,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 882,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.
Grifols Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
