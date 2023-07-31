Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 2.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 298,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 882,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Grifols Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grifols by 11.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

