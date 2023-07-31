Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 4.1 %
GROV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.70.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
