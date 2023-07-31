Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 4.1 %

GROV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 423.09% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 60,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,616.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 298,746 shares in the company, valued at $513,843.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,761 shares of company stock worth $121,071 and sold 953,510 shares worth $1,542,173. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 13,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

