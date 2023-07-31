Guggenheim Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $332.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

First Solar stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.52. 1,517,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in First Solar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 119,359 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

