Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.52

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.49 ($0.03), with a volume of 45584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.48 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.09.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Investment Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.