Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.52

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.49 ($0.03), with a volume of 45584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.48 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 million and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.09.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.