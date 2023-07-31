Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. 5,356,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.