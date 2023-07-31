Hardy Reed LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 225,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.