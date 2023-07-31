Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 463 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. 20,742,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.