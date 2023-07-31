Hardy Reed LLC Sells 231 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,315. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

