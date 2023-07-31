Hardy Reed LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,716. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

