Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

