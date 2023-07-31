Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.48 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 2,159,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

