Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,584 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,038. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.