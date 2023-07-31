Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

FI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. 2,803,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

