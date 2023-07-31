Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 261 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.51. 1,911,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,682. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.