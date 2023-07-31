Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.00. 2,922,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,714. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

