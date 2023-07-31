Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.80. 1,928,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

